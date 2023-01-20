Haute-Lifestyle.com, Helmed by Publisher Janet Walker, Hits Number 1 in Google

Haute-Lifestyle.com Google Search Results Haute-Lifestyle.com, the Boutique Luxury Lifestyle Online Magazine. The Six Sides of Truth Unveils Pitch Deck

Anyway it is searched Haute-Lifestyle.com, helmed by Publisher Janet Walker, Hits Number 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haute-Lifestyle.com, the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, helmed by Publisher Janet Walker, has continued to distinguish itself among the world of digital publications, anyway it is searched, earning the top spot in Google search engine results.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news, political coverage and current entertainment reviews for over a decade and remains committed to supplying readers with information across a wide variety of contemporary topics.

A weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the beltway, the Beltway Insider provides readers with information on how political events around the world effect citizens, from the continuing Coronavirus flareups, to inflation, presidential politics and which stories are gaining momentum in Washington and which are buried.

Ms. Walker, the sole proprietor of Haute-Lifestyle.com, is also a recognized and seasoned journalist and provides content across an assortment of topics. Other contributor’s supply content from Europe and offer insight into hot spots around the European continent, as well as medical science updates and home and décor ideas.

Across the nine sections and 43 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle.com also brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat with coverage in crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world’s geopolitical scene.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, is read weekly in 19 countries, and is the first operating online magazine created and founded by Ms. Janet Walker. She has also created the The-Entertainment-Zone.com, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign. Find us at http://www.Haute-Lifestyle.com.

Ms. Walker, the founder and publisher of Haute-Lifestyle.com, is also celebrating the success of her four original riveting, fast action, screenplays which continue to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to Chicago.

The recent recognition of each of Ms. Walker’s four screenplays, "The Six Sides of Truth," "The Wednesday Killer," "The Manhattan Project" and "The Assassins of Fifth Avenue," elevates the total awards and selections to 72.

"The Six Sides of Truth," tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her and has also picked up an additional screenplay win.

"The Wednesday Killer," a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

"The Manhattan Project," a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team work to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan’s legal system.

"The Assassins of Fifth Avenue," an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

About Haute-Lifestyle.com

Haute-Lifestyle.com, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties, are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. Nor has she given any person or persons permission to perform any duties on her behalf. Any person or persons who indicate by any means that they represent Haute-Lifestyle.com, or Ms. Janet Walker, is committing fraud.

About Walker Associates Media Group

Walker Associates Media Group is a global provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Publishing Services. Walker Associates' innovative campaigns, strong celebrity relationships and global media connections have proven results and elevated brands. Walker Associates provides Corporate Communications, PR/Marketing and Publishing Services. For more information: janet.e.walker2@gmail.com