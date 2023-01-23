Vantage Travel Debuts New Luxury Expedition Small Ship
Set sail aboard the NEW 5-star Ocean Discovery Ship and explore the world!BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Deluxe World Travel, a world-renowned deluxe cruising tour operator, is proud to debut the new five-star Ocean Odyssey premier small ship, built for global luxury expedition travel. In 2023, Ocean Odyssey will operate small ship discovery ocean cruises in Asia, the British Isles, the Mediterranean, and Scandinavia, with plans to add Morocco, the Canary Islands, and expedition cruising in Iceland in 2024.
Staterooms
Ocean Odyssey offers multiple stateroom and suite options for solo travelers, couples, and families. With a guest capacity of just 134, the ship has 77 spacious, all outside-facing cabins, including suites with walk-out balconies and 15 solo cabins — a cruise industry first. The ship also has 30 cabins that accommodate up to three guests for family and group experiences. Vantage offers free single supplements and roommate-matching services if guests want to be paired while traveling.
Amenities
Those onboard will experience true luxury with a breadth of amenities, including fine dining options, three bars, various lounges, and intimate dining space for groups and special events. Travelers can relax in the ship’s spa, sauna, and hot tubs or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center. A well-stocked library, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, 20+ live TV channels, and video-on-demand are also available to guests. The ship’s observation deck hosts a curated variety of programming, including lectures, programs, musical performances, and cultural events. The ship’s low passenger-to-crew ratio ensures guest satisfaction, and Vantage’s onboard Concierge caters to guests’ every need before and during the cruise.
Technology
Ocean Odyssey is outfitted with the latest satellite, sustainability, and navigation capabilities, including SOLAS “Safe Return to Port” requirements and ULSTEIN X-BOW® technology, a significant enhancement for smooth sailing in polar seas.
About the Company:
Vantage Deluxe World Travel is an award-winning, world-renowned deluxe cruising tour. The Vantage family of brands also includes Vantage Cruise Line and Vantage Adventures. The company owns and operates a fleet of luxurious river cruise ships that sail the Rhine, Danube, Main, Moselle, and Seine rivers; and also charters ships in Portugal, the Mediterranean, Russia, Asia, North America, Central America, and South America. Ocean Explorer, the company’s first oceangoing luxury expedition vessel, began cruising to some of the world's most remote and exciting destinations in 2021. Learn more on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and through their website.
