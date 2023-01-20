IDEAS & INNOVATIONS, LLC (I&I) GIFT CARD KIOSK STRATEGIC ANTI-FRAUD DETERRENTS
I&I's patented systems, provide fraud deterrent protection and eliminates all "image" fraud for our retail partners and their customers .
Nothing spoils the gift of giving more than a gift card with a zero balance at checkout”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I&I's gift card kiosks offer the consumer a substantially broader gift card brand mix (5 times larger than current in store retailer selections) which saves retail space. The kiosk is never out of stock on its gift cards (local, regional, and national gift card brands for both open and closed loop gift cards). The I&I kiosk platform also supports the exchange of a previously owned gift card which transfers the balance to another gift card or to an open loop, “anytime/ anywhere” gift card from I&I. All of these deliverables are supported by many features that include both physical and digital gift cards on demand with multiple payment options which include cash, credit, debit and e-wallet.
The gift card kiosk platform is monitored in real-time, which provides secure checkout and also uses anti-fraud disciplines for all gift cards purchased through the I&I gift card kiosk. The gift card industry has been plagued by “IMAGE FRAUD” since the launch of gift cards for 28+ years. Image fraud by definition occurs when pre-printed gift cards that are displayed in retail stores that use a unique personal identification number “PIN”, on the back of each gift card gets exposed. This exposure allows people with bad intentions to steal those PIN numbers and after the consumer pays for the gift card and then activates, allowing the gift card balances to be stolen. The I&I kiosk software platform “STOPS” image fraud from occurring. The I&I patented process, does not print the PIN until after the purchase and card is activated before the card. Without the advance knowledge of the PIN number before activation and the people with bad intentions can’t steal the balances from the purchased gift card.
This is a consumer and retail industry multimillion-dollar problem, which occurs every day at retail and its consumers.*
*Note news article from NBC WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis, Indiana January 2, 2023
https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/plainfield-indiana-couple-scammed-target-gift-cards-christmas-presents/531-cc6747d4-d792-4e55-89b2-8decf11f1ab4
Ideas & Innovations, LLC (I&I), is a physical/digital technology marketing company which works with its retail partners to create, develop and implement consumer kiosk programs. This gift card kiosk program enhances the consumer experience which increases purchases and impulse sales while offering unlimited future options.
For additional information please contact James Curtis at (469) 310.4711 or email james@ideasinnovationsusa.com
