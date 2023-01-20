Submit Release
Daryl Yurek and Bolder Venture Partners Expand into SEO and Saas Management for its Clients

SEO and Saas Management are 2 areas where many clients need help. SEO to improve search results and SaaS to improve monetization. Daryl Yurek and BVP will help.

LONDON, ON, CANADA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl Yurek and Bolder Ventures have discovered 2 areas of focus that will help the majority of their clients. 1. SEO, Search Engine Optimization will help drive leads to the client companies. There are many consulting companies in this field but few know what they are doing. We use Methods Developed and taught at Stanford University and we are certified in this space. The second area is in the Saas space. Once you have developed users for your applications the trick is to keep them as customers (lifetime value) and to monetize them in synergistic ways. Daryl Yurek and Bolder have spent decades figuring this out through trial and error. Every situation is a bit different but we can defiantly help you improve your LTV.

Over the last 30 years, Bolder has acted as investor, financial advisor, spokesman, founder, analyst, strategist, and management of over 20 early-stage growth companies. These experiences have afforded us a holistic perspective on the realities of a growing business. We have been fortunate to learn from great inventors, visionary leaders, and disciplined management teams; experiences that we hope will benefit our future relationships.

