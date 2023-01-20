Submit Release
Latham Group, Inc. Introduces Measure by Latham

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or "the Company") SWIM, the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the launch of Measure by Latham ("Measure"), a new advanced AI-powered device leveraging cutting edge technology that more efficiently and accurately provides measurements for swimming pool vinyl liners and safety covers.
Measure is a technological leap further than the industry has ever seen. 

"With innovative, cutting-edge 3D-awareness technology and scanning techniques, Measure by Latham is the first tool of its kind, aimed at modernizing and simplifying the pool measurement process," said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham Pools. "Measure is the culmination of years of deep research and development, and we are excited to begin deploying this innovative technology to our dealers."

Measure is an end-to-end solution that will provide dealers with a simple, cost-effective user experience, high-performance measuring accuracy, and a modernized ordering process. Measure's 3D-awareness technology allows users to measure the entire pool perimeter and unique features and provides dealers with precise specifications for swimming pool covers and vinyl liners within minutes. 

Measure seamlessly integrates with the Latham Measure App, providing dealers access to Latham's Builder Management Portal, a web-based portal for project management, vinyl liner, and safety cover quoting and ordering. With its platform, dealers can more quickly and easily receive quotes and submit and track orders for Latham's vinyl liner and safety cover products. Measure is equipped with over-air firmware updates to enable Latham to enhance and add features over time.

"We believe Measure by Latham is a technological leap further than the industry has ever seen and will make manual measuring obsolete," added Rajeski.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform of over 2,000 employees across 30 facilities.

