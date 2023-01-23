Colorectal Cancer Alliance Launches BlueHQ, First-of-its-Kind Patient and Caregiver Support Platform
BlueHQ magnifies support for CRC patients and caregivers with a simple, personalized, and community-driven experience
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation's nonprofit leader in the mission to end colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced BlueHQ, an online support hub that connects patients and caregivers with personalized resources including expert-vetted information, peer communities, and useful tools.
BlueHQ fills a prevalent gap in patient support between busy physicians and bewildering internet searches. BlueHQ is the best way to learn, connect, and take action to improve outcomes. After registering at BlueHQ.org, users are welcomed to a dashboard that prioritizes customized cancer information and resources based on a user’s exact profile, as well as built-in access to tools, services, peer-to-peer discussion forums, and certified patient and family support navigators. BlueHQ is free and open to anyone with a connection to the disease.
“A colorectal cancer diagnosis is difficult enough. BlueHQ makes finding reliable information and tools to navigate this disease easy,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “With a keen understanding that information, support, and treatment is not a one-size-fits-all approach, the Alliance developed BlueHQ as a dynamic digital resource to help empower patients and caregivers. BlueHQ seeks to make connections and better illuminate the path forward for colorectal cancer patients who too often feel alone.”
BlueHQ features:
Resources
- Comprehensive, reliable information matched to a user’s profile
- Simple navigation to articles on relevant topics for each unique individual, including treatments, young-onset colorectal cancer, nutrition, and more
- Access to the Alliance’s patient tools, including the Alliance’s clinical trial finder
- Suggested actions patients and caregivers can take to improve their path with colorectal cancer
Community
- Access to the Alliance’s peer communities to connect with those who have similar experiences, including its unique Ally to Ally forum and private Facebook support community Blue Hope Nation
- Links to the Alliance’s team of certified patient and family support navigators through chat and a toll-free Helpline
- A list of available volunteer opportunities to help raise awareness and support
Notes
- A secure area for adding and sorting appointment notes or journal entries, which can be shared with caregivers and healthcare providers
The launch of BlueHQ comes after more than a year of development, including user testing and expert validation. With feedback, BlueHQ will continue to evolve with more resources, added integrations, and opportunities for research involvement.
“In an age of precision medicine, we must ensure that patients have customized information to maximize life quality and expectancy. By eliminating the burden of deciphering what makes sense for each individual, BlueHQ will become an invaluable tool for patients and providers in improving colorectal cancer outcomes,” said Dr. John Marshall, Physician Executive Director, Medstar Washington D.C. Integrated Hematology Oncology Division and Director, The Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers. “The Alliance can magnify its patient- and caregiver-support capabilities with this unique and innovative platform.”
Sponsors include Seagen. Phase 2 Technology and Think Shout provided site development support.
Learn more and sign up at BlueHQ.org.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.
BlueHQ is Your Colorectal Cancer Support Hub