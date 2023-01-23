FMLS Introduces New Technology to Assist Blind & Visually Impaired Individuals Access to Listings in Georgia and Beyond
Fourth largest MLS in the Country Inks Statewide Exclusive with PropTech Partner Lundy, Inc. to share listing info via Amazon’s Alexa app.
By partnering with top MLSs such as FMLS, we aim to revolutionize how the visually impaired community accesses real estate information. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First MLS (FMLS), the largest multiple listing service in Georgia, is launching the innovative “Finding Homes” service, designed to help blind and visually impaired individuals with an easy voice-activated property search engine through the Alexa app, which works on any smart phone.
— Justin Lundy, Co-Founder & CEO
It is estimated that 12 million people over 40 have a visual impairment, while 1 million are legally blind. Those numbers are expected to increase over the coming years.
“We’re honored to bring search-by-voice and enhanced data accessibility of FMLS and our partners’ listings to those that vision loss,” explains Jeremy Crawford, President, and CEO of FMLS. “We want to be as inclusive as possible, and this is one monumental step in the right direction,” Crawford concludes.
The technology app is called “Finding Homes” and works with Amazon’s Alexa to help visually impaired homebuyers and sellers access FMLS real estate listings. Through the app, consumers can ask questions via Alexa, such as “provide property details of 111 Main Street in Atlanta, Georgia, or how large is the lot.” The data from FMLS listings are delivered in complete sentences using the voice of Alexa.
In the event that the consumer would like to ask additional questions or schedule a showing, Alexa can connect them directly to the listing agent. The skill can even email them when a new property is listed, or send notifications to their Alexa device if there is a price adjustment.
According to Justin Lundy, Co-founder, and CEO of Lundy, Inc. “By partnering with top MLSs such as FMLS, we aim to revolutionize how the visually impaired community accesses real estate information. ‘Finding Homes’ provides an invaluable service for the visually impaired and brings the real estate industry into the future by utilizing technology consumers have grown accustomed to using. Voice search is making it more efficient and user-friendly.”
FMLS is committed to delivering the best technology and services for all its members and clients. Accessibility and equal access to the listing data are crucial to the mission,
and having an ADA-compliant voice search capability is a solid addition to the FMLS technology suite.
“Finding Homes” is a free member benefit for FMLS brokers, agents, partners, and clients.
About FMLS: First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) is the fourth largest MLS in the US. As Georgia’s largest, it serves nearly 60,000 brokers and agents in their home state. FMLS also has an extensive partnership network of like-minded MLSs, with 110,000 additional real estate professionals sharing data and services across Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and throughout Mexico, Costa Rica, and 14 other Latin American countries. Find out more at FirstMLS.com.
About Lundy, Inc: Lundy is a property-tech company dedicated to making the real estate industry more accessible to the visually-impaired community. The company has created Finding Homes, an Alexa skill that is the nation’s first voice-controlled property search portal. This innovative tool allows visually impaired individuals to search for properties using only their voice, making it easier to find their dream homes.
