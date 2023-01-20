Submit Release
Latest News: Library Announces Spring 2023 Concert Series

The Library of Congress will present a series of concerts and more this spring, with chamber music, jazz, dance and film events. Conversations with artists and composers, curated displays, and educational projects will enhance the season’s offerings and provide opportunities for encounters with the Library’s unparalleled music collections.

Click here for more information.

 

