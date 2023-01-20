"Experience the Future of Fashion: Yoona.ai Launches Revolutionary Virtual Platform "The Berlin Metaverse®"
● The First Metaverse to a German Fashion Week ● Phygital: Capsule-Collections from well-known brands in virtual space for the first time
TheBerlinMetaverse® is an example of how events like this are crucial in considering new advancements made by industry leaders and newcomers alike, especially those relying on technological advances.”BERLIN, GERMANY, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin-based startup Yoona.ai has just concluded the first successful week of its revolutionary digital event, The Berlin Metaverse®. Held from January 16th to 20th, the event brought together experts in fashion, tech professionals, and interested parties to discuss the future of fashion in relation to technology, digitization, and sustainability.
— Anna Franziska Michel, yoona.ai
Attendees were able to interact with fashion brands, view immersive digital fashion showrooms and collections, and learn about the latest developments in the industry through case studies and inspiring panels and talks.
Throughout the five-day event, attendees expressed enthusiasm for the potential of technology to improve the sustainability of the fashion industry through digital solutions. Networking opportunities were also plentiful, as attendees exchanged ideas on the possibilities of technology in the industry and formed valuable connections.
Yoona.ai's innovative "phygital" concept, which combines physical and digital elements to create an immersive shopping experience, was a highlight of the event.
