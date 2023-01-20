"Experience the Future of Fashion: Yoona.ai Launches Revolutionary Virtual Platform "The Berlin Metaverse®"

Submit Release
YOONAVERSE - THE BERLIN METAVERSE was the first Metaverse to a Fashion Week in Germany

Fashionlabel Martin Appélt at The Berlin Metaverse

Thaely at The Berlin Metaverse

● The First Metaverse to a German Fashion Week ● Phygital: Capsule-Collections from well-known brands in virtual space for the first time

TheBerlinMetaverse® is an example of how events like this are crucial in considering new advancements made by industry leaders and newcomers alike, especially those relying on technological advances.”
— Anna Franziska Michel, yoona.ai
BERLIN, GERMANY, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin-based startup Yoona.ai has just concluded the first successful week of its revolutionary digital event, The Berlin Metaverse®. Held from January 16th to 20th, the event brought together experts in fashion, tech professionals, and interested parties to discuss the future of fashion in relation to technology, digitization, and sustainability.

Attendees were able to interact with fashion brands, view immersive digital fashion showrooms and collections, and learn about the latest developments in the industry through case studies and inspiring panels and talks.

Throughout the five-day event, attendees expressed enthusiasm for the potential of technology to improve the sustainability of the fashion industry through digital solutions. Networking opportunities were also plentiful, as attendees exchanged ideas on the possibilities of technology in the industry and formed valuable connections.

Yoona.ai's innovative "phygital" concept, which combines physical and digital elements to create an immersive shopping experience, was a highlight of the event.

For further information please click here.

Dagmar Lühn
Together.Partners
yoona@together.partners

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry


