Comic Book Auction Comes to Lake Worth Beach, Florida

Wade Terwilliger, co-owner of Palm Beach Modern Auctions, sets up the display of graded comic books for their January 28th sale.

Headlined by a coveted “Amazing Fantasy” #15 – the first appearance of Spider-Man – the Jan 28 sale at Palm Beach Modern Auctions is a local first of its kind.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, January 28th, Palm Beach Modern Auctions and its sister company Urban Culture Auctions will welcome bidders to compete for ninety lots of comic books, including many key issues. Key issues – those featuring character debuts and major narrative moments – are particularly sought after by collectors and can command higher prices than others from a series.

“When speaking with our consignors in the genre,” says Wade Terwilliger, one of PBMA’s co-owners, “we realized there is one constant across age groups, locations, and lifestyles: they recall in vivid detail how their collection began. In a sense, that beginning is a key issue in their own narrative.”

Comics, with their larger-than-life heroes and villains combine narrative and art in a way that has been transformative for kids through multiple generations. Said one consignor, “The first book that really left a mark on me was DC’s 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' #7. Back then, comics were like the Greek myths to me. It was 1985 and the story was so complex, it felt so COOL to be taking all this in as an eight-year-old. All the different versions of the different characters, their faces were discernibly unique. George Perez’s art was brilliant. I scrambled to get any issue I could, rode my bike to Gwen’s Paperbacks in Snellville (GA), but couldn’t simply assemble the whole story from the spinner rack. Once I was old enough to get a job, I researched and found them all.”

Local collector David Lang had another classic story to share about the selection that he placed in the sale. “My first saved dollar went to baseball cards and my second to comics, until I graduated high school in 1967. On my first college break, I came home to find they had been discarded. Of course, I was crestfallen. Years later, I started the project of locating my favorite issues and characters and reassembling my collection. 'Amazing Fantasy' #15 is a particularly special issue for me as the introduction of Spider-Man. I felt a kinship in his high school experiences. He was a major part of my childhood, and the story still holds up. I hope the issue goes to someone for whom it is just as meaningful.”

Some of the many key issues to be offered include Marvel’s "Fantastic Four" #4, #48 and #52; "The Amazing Spider-Man" #14 and "X-Men" #101 and DC’s "Justice League of America" #9. Many are CGC or CBCS graded; small groups of ungraded comics will be offered as well. In addition to comics, the sale offers collectibles for a range of interests, including KAWS and Takashi Murakami art toys, pop art prints by listed artists such as Richard Bosman, Bruce Nauman, Chiho Aoshima, and Mr. Brainwash, original works by Purvis Young and Howard Finster, Freddy Wittop’s Broadway costume designs, a small selection of furniture and decorative objects and finally, a collection of men’s designer sneakers by Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo and Alexander McQueen.

Comics, Culture, Fashion & Art: 1950s-Present will be up for auction at Palm Beach Modern Auctions on Saturday, January 28th at 12:00 noon ET. Lots can be viewed online at www.modernauctions.com or in person all week leading up to the sale.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions is a boutique auction house specializing in modern and contemporary art, pop culture, design, luxury and decorative goods. The saleroom, exhibition space and forthcoming sister gallery are located at 1217 N. Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460. For more information, contact info@modernauctions.com or 561.586.5500.