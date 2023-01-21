UNCOMMON Emerges as Security Centric Technology Bringing the Innovators
EINPresswire.com/ -- UNCOMMON brings forth UNCOMMON experience and talent spanning the globe. With technology being paramount in both web3 and fashion it's an UNCOMMON mission to bring to you the best in the space.
UNCOMMON has emerged as a security centric technology that brings innovators with UNCOMMON experience and talent. William Chen was the former CTO at Taopaipai, the biggest platform for professional wedding photography in China. He later became the technical VP/CTO at the WD Group and YouLanW systems where he managed the technical development teams responsible for app and O2O systems. This work helped to create an interface for millions of prospective employees and employers to connect.
As one of the very first iOS developers, he released 2 apps out of the first 300 released on the first day of iOS AppStore. He later founded Teemsoft, Inc, a game development company with 100+ employees. He obtained his BS from Xi’an Jiao Tong University and his Master in Computer Science from Loyola University Chicago.
One of uncommon’s goals is to bring forth non-typical ROI vectors. William is one of the great experienced crypto mining implementation experts in the world. Everything from light coins to BTC William has undertaken huge projects all over the world. William has managed over $200M worth of mining assets and infrastructure. This equates to over 400,000 miners and one of the largest hash rate aggregators in the world!
With so much money at stake, UNCOMMON takes security deadly seriously. William was also the former president of Chinese operations for CertiK, the number one blockchain/Web3 security company in the world. He was instrumental in the growth and development of the company within the international sphere, championing security and safety within DeFi.
Furthermore, as a continuous innovator in technology and best practices, William is inspired to bring his pedigree and innovation to the UCOMMON cause.
Website: https://linktr.ee/uncommon3.0
Seth Xavier
