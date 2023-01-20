VX unveils new single "COLD"
VX hypnotizes and leaves fans craving an encore with his latest track, “Cold”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mysterious musician known as VX has just released his new single, "COLD." VX has been making waves in the music scene with his unique blend of story-telling rap and hypnotic melodies.
Growing up partly in India and partly in New York, VX decided to study advanced biology and business in college. Despite excelling in school, VX found that music was the only thing that gave his life purpose. His artistic adventure began during the worst pandemic when everyone struggled to maintain their sanity, and hope was hard to come by. “All I Need,” his debut song, was written while he struggled to find fulfillment amidst the pandemic.
Like his first single, COLD rides a catchy melody while the lyrics paint vivid scenes. VX states that the single's inspiration came from his dating life, where the pain of failed relationships altered his emotional outlook. The magnetizing song "COLD" displays his extraordinary skills as a lyricist and performer.
Fans can expect more new music from VX as he develops his sound and hone his craft. Keep an eye out for "COLD," and follow VX on social media for updates on his upcoming projects.
For information and forthcoming projects, visit VX's Instagram, and to listen to “COLD,” visit Spotify.
About VX
VX is endlessly crafting his signature sound. His upcoming single release will set the tone of his music journey, presenting him as the next major star in the music industry. VX is poised to capture fans' eardrums with his talented storytelling and magnetic beats. He is determined to bridge the gap between music and the visual arts to create an all-encompassing experience for his fans.
