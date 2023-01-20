Deep Ellum Art Company Is Hosting a One-Of-A-Kind Wedding Experience
Has it been challenging to choose a venue that can accommodate many guests and provide them with an outstanding experience? A distinctive contemporary venue for weddings of many ethnicities is opening in Deep Ellum, a private events company in Dallas.
The Texas-based art gallery serves as a co-operative venue for events of many kinds, including weddings, concerts, and exhibitions. A strong and supportive regional arts community shares the event space, providing a unique and thrilling experience that other ordinary locations don’t.
Dim lighting and rustic interiors add a cozy atmosphere to the indoor spaces. The adjoining outdoor areas introduce an open atmosphere. In addition to the roomy exteriors, Deep Ellum provides visitors instant access to street food, dive bars, and live music for a unique wedding event in Dallas.
The distinctive and artistically charged arrangement is owned by real-life couple John and Kari LaRue, enabling guests to mingle in a lively and stimulating environment. The location offers the most cutting-edge in-house production capabilities to ensure the event’s success, making it an outstanding private event company in Dallas that is also reasonably priced.
The organization offers a wide range of amenities and production services intended to enhance and successfully produce your wedding. The venue offers a variety of conveniences, including presentation design services, event production and management, wheelchair-accessible restrooms, up to 15,000 square feet in space, high-speed internet and WiFi, professional and friendly technicians, and a capable production team.
Complete bar service, a stage setup, advanced audio settings, projection mapping, and video-sharing capabilities are all available at the venue. In addition to local artists’ works for sale, picnic tables, food trucks, and mobile kitchens, the covered pavilion next to the interior space creates an exciting and distinctive wedding event in Dallas.
“The space and style of our private wedding space can easily accommodate gatherings of all sizes. Our experienced and courteous staff will efficiently carry out requirements for all types of wedding themes and exceed expectations!” says Kari LaRue, co-owner of Deep Ellum Art Company.
The LaRue’s try to maintain the artistic atmosphere that distinguishes Deep Ellum, which accomplishes this by bringing the creative community together in extraordinary ways. Deep Ellum Art Co. offers more than just an excellent location for events; it also has a street art gallery with hundreds of artists, murals, native animals, food trucks, and yard games for kids of all ages.
About Deep Ellum Art Co.
Dallas based Deep Ellum Art Co. provides a venue for private events, live music, art exhibits, delicious drinks, and locally brewed beer to highlight and promote local artists and art from the neighborhood.
About Deep Ellum Art Co.
Dallas based Deep Ellum Art Co. provides a venue for private events, live music, art exhibits, delicious drinks, and locally brewed beer to highlight and promote local artists and art from the neighborhood.
