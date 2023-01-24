OnlineCheckWriter.com Announces FreshBooks Integration

The integration allows FreshBooks users to streamline their payment process, from invoicing to issuing payments, all in one place.

By eliminating manual data entry into multiple systems, businesses can cut down on their accounting process and focus on growing their business” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, Zil Money Corp.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading b2b payments platform, announced that its customers can now easily integrate their FreshBooks accounts with its platform to handle payments and accounting tasks. The integration allows FreshBooks users to streamline their payment process, from invoicing to issuing payments, all in one place.

"FreshBooks is a leading accounting solution for small businesses, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers an even easier way to manage their finances," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "By eliminating manual data entry into multiple systems, businesses can cut down on their accounting process and focus on growing their business."

The platform offers powerful accounting features such as tracking expenses, creating financial reports, and more. In addition, businesses can easily import and print bills and invoices from the Bill list and invoice list page of OnlineCheckWriter.com, respectively.

Integration is simple and easy to do; log in to the OnlineCheckWriter.com account and select FreshBooks from the third-party integration menu and click on connect. Next, authorize your existing FreshBooks account with credentials and give access to OnlineCheckWriter.com.

OnlineCheckWriter.com was initially made as a payment solution for Tyler Petroleum and later released to the public. Tyler Petroleum was Sabeer Nelli's first company with 200+ employees and a $60 million turnover.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, offers payment solutions in the United States and abroad, including check drafts, digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire transfers, debit cards, and gift cards.

"Our customers have access to a wide range of payment options on a single, feature-rich accounting platform," added Sabeer Nelli. "They can manage accounts payable, accounts receivable, and accounts administration easily and without technical skills, thanks to the user-friendly interface."

The latest offering from Zil Money Corporation is the ability to pay suppliers, contractors, or vendors with credit cards even if they don't accept credit card payments. This new feature will allow business customers to pay their bills on time even if they are short on funds.