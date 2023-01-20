An Upcoming Segment of Advancements will Explore Recent Developments in Cell Therapy

Learn about the latest breakthroughs in science and technology.

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovative improvements in curative therapies for patients.

With a look at the state of drug development, viewers will learn about current issues with traditional drug development, which focuses on delaying disease progression in cancer – not on finding a cure.

The show will explore how Viewers will learn how developments in cell therapy helping to cure certain types of blood cancers.

Audiences will hear how Chimeric Therapeutics (Chimeric) is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cell therapies, with the mission to bring curative outcomes to more patients with cancer.

"We have seen the incredible impact that cellular therapies have had on patients with blood cancers over the past decade. We started seeing patients with 1- or 2-year remissions… then 1 or 2 years grew to 5 or 6 years, and now 10 years later, with these patients still in full remission we are finally talking about how these novel cell therapies have cured patients of cancer," said Jennifer Chow, CEO and Managing Director of Chimeric Therapeutics.

Spectators will see how Chimeric's team of cell therapy experts and pioneers are working to provide more patients with curative cancer therapies by developing innovative assets that utilize next generation technologies, and by focusing on the patients that need these therapies the most.

About Chimeric Therapeutics:

Chimeric Therapeutics is a clinical stage cell therapy company that believes that novel cell therapies have the promise to cure cancer, not just delay disease progression. To bring that promise to life for more patients Chimeric's team of cell therapy experts is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of the most innovative and promising cell therapies. Chimeric's current portfolio includes best-in-class allogeneic NK cell therapies and first-in-class autologous CAR T cell therapies and has 3 ongoing Phase 1 clinical programs with additional IND's planned for 2023.

For more information, visit: http://www.chimerictherapeutics.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

