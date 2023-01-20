Submit Release
Square 9 Softworks Ventures into Artificial Intelligence With New AI Capture Product

Transform AI Reduces Costs and Human Touchpoints

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

Square 9 Softworks, an industry-leading provider of business digital transformation solutions, has announced a new product offering that takes advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate document capture and data extraction.

The new offering, titled TransformAI (TAI), captures data from documents by intelligently discerning the identity and location of information on each page and completely forgoes the use of template-based data extraction. This decision is expected to save customers thousands of U.S. Dollars on professional services during system implementation alone while reducing the number of human touchpoints necessary to capture document information.

TAI is also fully compatible with the modular workflow system Square 9 has developed for its document capture platform. While use cases for Capture AI are currently focused on Accounts Payable and receipt processes, the success it has garnered through its early adopters program suggests that it will quickly become the preferred method of capture for those processes.

"This is game-changing technology," says Stephen Young, Square 9's President and CEO. "The speed and accuracy of this product and the fact that customers aren't limited to templates makes it an extremely alluring option for capturing Accounts Payable documents."

With the release of TransformAI, Square 9 continues to showcase its commitment to innovation and its emphasis on simplifying common tasks for organizations of all sizes. For more information on GlobalCapture, which utilizes TransformAI, please visit https://www.square-9.com/products/document-capture-automation/

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 is a leading developer of award-winning enterprise content management solutions built to drive business efficiency through process automation. With both cloud-enabled and on-premise document management solutions, Square 9 enables businesses of all sizes to take control of paper-intensive processes by managing, sharing, and securing their business content. Square 9 distributes its solutions internationally through a network of highly skilled Channel Resellers and through its National Direct Sales Team from its corporate office in New Haven, Connecticut. http://www.square-9.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/square_9_softworks_ventures_into_artificial_intelligence_with_new_ai_capture_product/prweb19122435.htm

