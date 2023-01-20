The Top Software Development & Software Testing Companies, According to DesignRush
Businesses can lose up to $540,000 per hour of downtime. DesignRush gathered the top software development and software testing companies that help firms optimize business performance and revenue.
MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A poorly performing app can lead to a negative brand perception among 88% of Americans, according to SOASTA. It also costs businesses a lot of money, with losses ranging from $140,000 to $540,000 in just one hour of software downtime, as reported by Avaya. This emphasizes the need for professional software development and rigorous software testing to ensure optimal performance and avoid huge financial losses.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, curated a list of the best custom software development and software testing companies that help brands meet market demands, attract more customers and gain optimal revenue.
The top software development and software testing companies in January are:
1. Webcom Systems - webcomsystems.com.au
Expertise: Web Development, Blockchain Development, Fintech Development and more
2. RNDpoint - rndpoint.com
Expertise: Banking & Financial Software Development, Software Integrations, Team Augmentation and more
3. Copper Digital - coppermobile.com
Expertise: Digital Transformation, Mobile & Web App Development, IoT and more
4. Geniar - geniar.com
Expertise: Software Development, Software Consultancy, Staff Augmentation and more
5. Mind IT Systems - minditsystems.com
Expertise: Custom Development, Product Engineering UI/UX Services and more
6. AltusTech IT Solutions - altustechit.com
Expertise: Software Development, Web Development & Maintenance, IT & Technical Support and more
7. Adviters - adviters.com
Expertise: Digital Transformation, Consulting, Product Management and more
8. CHI Software - chisw.com
Expertise: IT Consulting, Product Development, Software Testing & QA and more
9. Software Built By Design - softwarebbd.com
Expertise: Software Development, Training & Onboarding, UI/UX Design and more
10. CitrusDev - citrusdev.com.ua
Expertise: IoT, App Development, Web Development and more
11. Cobalt Sign - cobaltsign.com
Expertise: React Native Development, Web Development, UI/UX Design and more
12. ITSUA - itsua.org
Expertise: Node.js Development, Web Development, Web Design and more
13. 4IRE Labs - 4irelabs.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Fintech Development, Node.js Development and more
14. Lightpoint Global - lightpointglobal.com
Expertise: IT Consulting, Web Development, Software Testing & Automation and more
15. NAPA - napa-holdings.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, AI Solutions, Quality Control & Testing and more
16. PFLB - pflb.us
Expertise: Performance & Load Testing, DevOps & Continuous Testing, Computer System Validation and more
17. OKQA - ok-qa.com
Expertise: Manual Testing, System Testing, eCommerce QA Audit and more
18. Beyond Key - beyondkey.com
Expertise: Staff Augmentation, Software Testing & QA Services, Digital Transformation and more
19. GP Solutions - gpsolutions.com
Expertise: Java Development, App Development, Enterprise Software Development and more
20. Enginess - enginess.io
Expertise: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Digital Accessibility Design and more
21. Alpha Software - alphasoftware.com
Expertise: IT Strategy, App Development, Web Development and more
22. KNYSYS - knysys.com
Expertise: QA & Software Testing, IT Consultancy, ERP Software Development and more
23. Illuminz - illuminz.com
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, IoT and more
24. Rollout IT - rolloutit.net
Expertise: Web Development, UI/UX Design, Maintenance & Support and more
25. Geniusee - geniusee.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Web Development, App Development and more
26. Codica - codica.com
Expertise: Software Development, MVP Development, PWA Development and more
27. Biz4Solutions - biz4solutions.com
Expertise: IoT, Digital Transformation, Outsourcing Software Development and more
28. Global Internet - globalinternet.com.pa
Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, WordPress Technical Support and more
29. RedBlink - redblink.com
Expertise: Cloud Computing, App Development, UI/UX Design and more
30. Spinbits - spinbits.io
Expertise: Software Development, Outstaffing, Support & Maintenance and more
Brands can explore the top custom software development and software testing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
