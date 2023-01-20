Savory Snacks Market to Reach US$151.4 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Predominance Of Incessant Ailments Like Diabetes And Obesity Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Savory Snacks Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Savory Snacks Market size is estimated to reach $151.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Savory snacks are an ideal integration of spice, salt with a creamy or meaty layer and are not sweet or bland. Baked foods are included under savory snacks and are preferred owing to the health advantages offered by baked foods like low-fat content attributed to the reduced application of oil and rich taste. Vegetable oils are ubiquitous and chances are that anything prepared including savory snacks has some kind of vegetable oils involved in its preparation. Low-calorie snacks under the category of savories have emerged as the alternative to sweet treat snacks and wholemeal amidst the growing predominance of incessant ailments like diabetes and obesity largely attributed to high consumption of sugar. The surging health awareness of consumers is set to drive the Savory Snacks Market. The application of good and nutritious diet options in conjunction with augmented usage of low-calorie snacks is set to propel the growth of the Savory Snacks Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Savory Snacks Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Savory Snacks Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Savory Snacks Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring preference and programming of portability, convenience, and indulgence provided by savory snacks, preferably low-calorie snacks by consumers in the North American region.

2. Savory Snacks Market growth is being driven by the surging product innovations in terms of novel flavor profiles and shapes of savory snacks together with proliferating intake of low-calorie snacks. However, the increased intake of fast food which may include savory snacks can result in memory loss and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Savory Snacks Market.

3. Savory Snacks Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Savory Snacks Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Savory Snacks Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Savory Snacks Market based on product type can be further segmented into Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Nuts & Seeds, Popcorn, and Others. The Potato Chips Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Savory Snacks Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: The Savory Snacks Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Stores, and Others.

Savory Snacks Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Savory Snacks Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Savory Snacks Industry are -

1. Kraft Foods

2. Pepsico Inc.

3. Nestle

4. CALBEE

5. Kellogg’s

