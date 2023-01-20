Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market to Reach US$348.2 Million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An extensive demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries has been a key market propeller.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA., January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market size is estimated to reach $348.2 Million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sodium bicarbonate food grade is a white crystalline powder, which has been actively used across the food and beverage industries owing to its chemical properties. Sodium bicarbonate has also been revered as baking soda, especially in the Food and Beverages domain, and is obsessively used in making baked products such as cakes-pies-biscuits-and various bread. Furthermore, sodium bicarbonate has been gaining immense traction and use in the medicinal fields, such as that for its use as a natural antacid. Sodium bicarbonate as a food additives acts as a leavening agent with a pH of approximately 8.5, it further functions with food-grade phosphates to release CO2 which expands during the baking process to provide the baked good with increased volume and tender eating qualities. An extensive demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries across the globe has been a key factor driving the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sodium-Bicarbonate-Food-Grade-Market-Research-504543

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific’s sodium bicarbonate food grade market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust chemical companies, which allows it to be an attributable factor for global demand. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the robust growth seen in the region, particularly in the food processing industry which widely utilizes sodium bicarbonates.

2. An extensive demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries has been a key market propeller. However, the limiting aspect of causing ill-medical side effects to having hampered the overall growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504543

Segmental Analysis:

Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis - By Source : The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on the source can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. Organic held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis - By Application : The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on the application can be further segmented into Baked Goods, Effervescent Soda, Food Colorants, and Others.

Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Industry are -

1. TATA CHEMICALS LTD.

2. FMC CORPORATION

3. CHEMTEX SPECIALTY LTD.

4. NOVACARB

5. SOLVAY S.A.

Click on the following link to buy the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504543

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7447/sodium-reduction-ingredients-market.html

B. Sodium Bisulfate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16248/sodium-bisulfate-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062