Meat Alternates Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Meat Alternates Market is predicted to increase owing to the increasing vegan population and the demand for vegan food in the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Meat Alternates Market size is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2027 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A meat alternative or meat substitute is also known as faux, fake, mock or meat analogs. They are plant proteins made up of soy, textured vegetable protein or wheat gluten and a popular type of plant-based vegetable protein or mycoprotein-based food substitute for vegan and vegetarian consumers. The plant-based meat alternatives include meat substitutes made up of soy meat protein, wheat protein, pea protein or any other type of plant-based protein and are available as frozen, refrigerated and in the shelf-stable form at the market. Soy meat protein is most popular and known as soy meat and is available in tofu, TVP and tempeh. Also, wheat-based seitan is liked by consumers.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Meat-Alternates-Market-Research-513216

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Meat Alternates Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the large chain of food retailers present in this region and the high expenditure capacity of consumers. Those factors fuel the growth of the Global Meat Alternates Market Size in this region.

2. The Global Meat Alternates Market is predicted to increase owing to the increasing vegan population and the demand for vegan food in the market. However, the high price of raw materials may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Global Meat Alternates Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513216

Segmental Analysis:

Meat Alternates Market Segment Analysis - by Product Type : The Global Meat Alternates Market, based on product type, can be further segmented into Tofu-Based, Tempeh-Based, TVP-Based, Seitan–Based, Quorn-Based and others.

Meat Alternates Market Segment Analysis - by Source : Global Meat Alternates Market, based on the source, can be further segmented into Plant-Based Protein (Soy-based, Wheat-Based, Pea-Based and others), Mycoprotein and others.

Meat Alternates Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Global Meat Alternates Market, based on Geography, can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Meat Alternates Industry are -

1. Amy’s Kitchen

2. Beyond Meat

3. Impossible Foods Inc.

4. Quorn Foods

5. The Kellogg Company

Click on the following link to buy the Meat Alternates Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513216

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Packaged Vegan Foods Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17830/packaged-vegan-foods-market.html

B. Ready To Eat Snacks Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16647/ready-to-eat-snacks-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062