Soy Protein Ingredients Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Soy Protein Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $25.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Soy Protein has been gaining immense market traction, especially from the last couple of years owing to its functional benefits, along with its power to get easily incorporated in various applications. Soy protein, as the name suggests is extracted from the soybean plant and has a powerful profile comprising of 33 calories and packed with 49.2 grams of protein, along with 36 grams of carbohydrates. Furthermore, textured vegetable protein (TVP), such as soy protein has been highly consumed across the end-user industries, as they enhance the texture and nutritional content of dishes, thereby, aiding to support the overall heart health. Moreover, soybean has been found to be rich in phytic acid, which scientists proclaims to be both good and bad. For the good part, phytic acids have been found to reduce the risk of colon cancer by acting as an anti-oxidant. But for the bad part, phytic acid impairs the absorption of iron, zinc, and calcium and may promote mineral deficiencies. The high functionality of soy protein along with the fueling inclination to incorporate vegan-based proteins has been the key drivers for the Soy Protein Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027.

1. Geographically, North America’s Soy Protein Ingredients Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growth and dominance of various plant-based alternative companies, and the recent edge the said segment has seen in the last two years, as a famous alternative for meat products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growth of various large-scale companies, and the demand for obtaining vegan proteins than their counterparts.

2. The high functionality of soy protein along with the fueling inclination to incorporate vegan-based proteins have been the key drivers for the Soy Protein Markets. However, the market is facing tremendous heat from other counterparts such as almonds, oats, and peas in terms of protein and nutritional offerings.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Soy Protein Ingredients Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The Soy Protein Ingredients Market based on type can be further segmented into Soy Isolates, Soy Concentrates, and Textured Soy Protein, and Others.

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Soy Protein Ingredients Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery and Confectionaries, Meat Extenders and Substitutes, Nutritional Supplements, Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet food, and Others.

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Soy Protein Ingredients Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Soy Protein Ingredients Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. CHS Inc.

5. Kerry Group plc

