Ready To Eat Food Market to Reach US$231.4 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

The soaring intake of convenient ready-to-eat foods like baked foods and frozen products by youth is set to drive the Ready To Eat Food Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market size is estimated to reach $683.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Functional food for heart health is a form of dietary supplement that includes the elements needed to enhance metabolic syndromes of heart health. They normally include important nutritive constituents like vitamins and minerals, as well as polyunsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, and plant sterols, all of which are necessary for a healthy cardiovascular system. Nutritional value or nutritive value as a portion of food quality is the measure of a well-balanced ratio of the vital nutrients carbohydrates, fat, protein, minerals, and vitamins in items of food or diet regarding the nutrient needs of their consumer. Breakfast cereals, dairy products, edible oils, nutritious bars, and other foods that supply a variety of vital nutrients to the body for circulatory system support are included in this category. Bioactive peptides are recognized for their soaring tissue affinity, specificity, and effectiveness in enriching health. For this reason, the exploration for food-derived bioactive peptides has heightened exponentially.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ready To Eat Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Ready To Eat Food Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging inclination of consumers for ready to eat meals and products like baked goods and frozen products in the North American region.

2. Ready To Eat Food Market growth is being driven by the considerable upsurge in demand amidst the coronavirus pandemic owing to the ready-to-eat foods like baked goods and frozen products flying off the shelves currently with the majority of people working from home and nations in lockdown.

3. However, with novel progressive developments, the ready-to-eat foods are evolving into high-priced products, catering to just a limited class of communities and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Ready To Eat Food Market.

4. Ready To Eat Food Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ready To Eat Food Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ready To Eat Food Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Ready To Eat Food Market based on product type can be further segmented into Instant Breakfast / Cereals, Instant Soups And Snacks, Ready Meals, Baked Goods, Meat Products, and Others.

Ready To Eat Food Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: The Ready To Eat Food Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others.

Ready To Eat Food Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Ready To Eat Food Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ready To Eat Food Industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. Kraft Heinz Company

3. Tyson Foods

4. McCain

5. Iglo Group (Nomad Foods)

