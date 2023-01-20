T&D unveils new generation wireless data logging systems
T&D has introduced its latest wireless system, the RTR500B series for measuring temperature and humidity, which offers greater safety and convenience.NIDDATAL, HESSEN, GERMANY, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RTR500B series promises superior safety and simplicity
Japanese data-logging market leader T&D has unveiled its latest wireless system, combining improved safety and greater convenience. Designed to record and measure data such as temperature and humidity, the new generation RTR500B series includes data loggers and a range of base stations to ensure the safe, wireless collection of recorded data.
The new system uses T&D’s proven short-range wireless communication for logger to base transmission, and the RTR-500B series is also compatible with HTTPS – an encrypted communication feature that ensures superior security. Furthermore, users can register devices and adjust settings not only from a PC, but also a smartphone or via the cloud for greater flexibility and convenience.
The wireless communication range between base and remote units, if unobstructed and direct, is about 150 metres (500ft). However, repeaters can be easily added for an even greater range across a variety of environments. And when used in conjunction with RTR-500BC repeaters, the base unit will automatically select the best route for stable, wireless communication.
By adding the base unit to the free cloud-based T&D WebStorage facility, recorded data can be automatically uploaded, managed and accessed anytime, anywhere. Automated data collection is carried out using a robust wireless communications protocol.
The devices in the new RTR500B Series are compatible with the earlier RTR-500 series, but also have additional Bluetooth function. This means mobile devices can be used for data logger and base station registration, and to adjust settings.
The base units in the new series comprise: RTR500BW, for transferring data to the cloud or server via a wireless and wired LAN connection, RTR500BC, for downloading data to a PC connected with a USB cable, and also with repeater functionality, and the upcoming RTR500BM for transferring data via 4G mobile connectivity. This impressive new line-up of RTR-505B data loggers meets multifunctional measurement needs including temperature, voltage, 4-20mA and pulse.
T&D’s RTR-500 series offers the RTR-574 for monitoring illuminance, UV Intensity, temperature and humidity. The RTR-576 can even measure CO2 concentration and the RTR-500DC as a wireless portable data collector can be used as line up with RTR-500B series continuously.
Finally, recorded data can be effectively managed and analysed using free T&D Graph - high performance software that can also be used in conjunction with the T&D WebStorage cloud service.
RTR500B Series | Data Logger Products | T&D Corporation (tandd.com)
About T&D Corporation:
The Japanese T&D Corporation was founded 1986 in Matsumoto. The company name derives from “try and develop” and emphasizes the company’s ambition to create innovative products with a high degree of practical usefulness. A milestone was the development of the first temperature data logger in 1994. For the twenty-six years since then, T&D has been at the forefront of creating new data loggers to meet the current customer’s demand for unlimited nonstop access to data. Production takes place in a high-tech site in Matsumoto, Japan, and since 2003, T&D Corporation has been exporting its wireless data loggers worldwide. Presently, the company has over 80 distributors worldwide and head offices in both North America and Europe.
For further information, please visit:
www.tandd.com
www.webstorage-service.com
Facebook: T&D Corporation/Europe
Company Contact
T&D Corporation
European Sales Office
Minoru Ito
Gronauer Str. 1
61194 Niddatal
Germany
Tel.: +49 6034 93 09 70
Fax: +49 3212 68 41 958
europe.office@tandd.de
Press Contact
akp public relations
Füsun Topcu
Birkenauer Talstraße 9
69469 Weinheim
Germany
Tel.: +49 6201 188 98 29
Fuesun.topcu@akp-pr.de
Minoru Ito
T&D Corporation
+49 6034 930970
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn