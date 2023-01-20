Apple Juice Market Size to Boost USD $22.4 billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.3%- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High Consumer Demand for Packaged Juices Owing to Hectic Lifestyle is Driving the Apple Juice Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Apple Juice Market Size is estimated to reach $22.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Apple juice is made by macerating and pressing an apple and has a variety of health benefits. During the manufacturing process, apple juice can be processed with enzymatic and centrifugal clarifying to remove pectin and starch. Polyphenols and main organic acids were determined in apple juices. Apples are one of the most frequently produced tree fruits and the third most traded fruit in the world, behind bananas and grapes. Apples are popular not only for their deliciousness but also for the key elements they offer such as rich antioxidants, vitamins and dietary fiber. Dehydration procedures are used to concentrate the juice. People nowadays drink fewer, higher-quality juices and are willing to spend more for the health benefits they associate with them. As a result, the category of juices in alcoholic beverages and food additives has increased in favor among customers all around the world. Apple juice is one of the most popular juices in the world since it is regarded as a healthy beverage that can help with digestion and heart health.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Apple-Juice-Market-Research-513282

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Apple Juice Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 to a rise in the demand for apple Juice in the food & beverage industry.

Apple is rich in plant compounds, mainly polyphenols that protect cells from inflammation & oxidative damage and also help in chronic conditions like cancer & heart disease. Manufacturers' increasing awareness of the health benefits of apple juice will help the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027. However, high sugar content & additives present in juice may stymie market expansion throughout the forecast period.

2. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Apple Juice Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513282

Segmental Analysis:

Apple Juice Market Segmentation Analysis- By Nature : Apple Juice Market based on nature can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. The conventional product segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Apple Juice Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : Apple Juice Market based on type can be further segmented into Unfiltered apple juice and Filtered apple juice. The Filtered apple juice segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Apple Juice Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Apple Juice Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Apple Juice Industry are -

1. Martinelli's Gold Medal

2. Simply Orange Juice

3. Eden Foods

4. Manzana Products

5. TreeTop

Click on the following link to buy the Apple Juice Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513282

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cider Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17783/cider-market.html

B. Fruit Pulp Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fruit-Pulp-Market-Research-507373

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062