With Clarity announces the launch of 'Signature', its latest line of fine jewelry inspired by the brand's logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new collection comprises elegant and versatile designs crafted in 14k gold and embellished with sustainable lab diamonds.

The New Year has started on a promising note for the leading fine jewelry company that has launched its brand new collection deemed to become a customer favorite.

Aptly named 'Signature', With Clarity's latest offering takes inspiration from the brand's official logo, which depicts a diamond emerging from within a circle to create a new shape. A representation and celebration of individuality, the Signature symbolizes the wearer's unique personality shining bright through the crowd.

The new collection showcases expertly crafted 14k yellow gold pieces embellished with lab diamonds. Several designs also feature Mother of Pearl – loved for its unique iridescence. Customers have an extensive range of products to choose from in each jewelry category, i.e., rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. Those who enjoy flaunting a pop of color must not miss the beautiful drop huggies, and necklaces adorned with vibrant birthstones, such as Ruby, Peridot, and Sapphire, among others.

Since the Signature jewelry collection is all about embracing your personality, it only made sense for the designers at With Clarity to include a line of initial pendants. Featuring the alphabet in the center surrounded by a halo of glittering lab diamonds, these pieces are both exquisite and meaningful.

In addition to creating designs that resonate with the brand's logo and ideology, With Clarity has ensured the Signature collection jewelry is also versatile and easy to wear.

For instance, the Diamond Charm Necklace featuring delicate drops of bezel-set diamonds can be layered to create a pronounced and dramatic look or worn by itself for an elegant vibe. Similarly, the intricate Diamond Cigar ring is a statement piece that can also be teamed up with other rings to reflect the wearer's mood and personality. Customers can also mix and match different pieces from the collection to create a complete jewelry set.

While the entire assortment comes packed with designs that will make memorable gifts, the initial pendants and birthstone drop huggies, especially, are excellent choices as they blend beauty with symbolism.

The brand is already well known for its engagement rings, but this iconic collection is special for With Clarity. Curated to strengthen the company's legacy, each piece resonates with the brand's ethos and has been crafted to be cherished for generations.

With Clarity's Signature collection includes fine jewelry ranging from $570 to $3,950. Every piece sold on the website is designed and manufactured in-house at the company's New York facility. Customers can shop the brand's latest collection exclusively at www.withclarity.com

About With Clarity

After a difficult engagement ring shopping experience of their own, the founders of With Clarity, Anubh Shah and Slisha Kankariya, ventured into the innovative process of crafting custom rings using 3D printing. Since then, the company has become one of the leading manufacturers of fine jewelry in the country, renowned for its assortment of engagement rings and wedding bands. With Clarity's success is attributed to its commitment to transparency, convenience, and high-quality products without high markups.