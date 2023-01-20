The Global UHT Milk Market size is estimated to reach $98.7 billion by 2027. | Says IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing urbanization trend supplemented by rising per capita consumption has been a key driver for the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global UHT Milk Market size is estimated to reach $98.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. UHT or Ultra High-Temperature milk is a sterilized milk product through which heat exchanger provides temperature above 135 degrees Celsius to kill any potential germs and spores which can reduce the life of milk, thereby increasing the shelf stability and life. The dairy processing takes place in a robust manner that preserves essential nutrients and vitamins and rudimentary milk proteins such as K-casein and whey proteins. It is also quintessential to know that most packed milk goes through the pasteurization process before being delivered to consumers, however, UHT milk follows the process of ultra-pasteurization as the heat exchanged is higher in temperature and shorter in duration.

Rapid urbanization along with a busy lifestyle and rising inclination for products having a longer shelf life supplemented by the growing culture of living in apartments without refrigeration has been a key driver for the Global UHT Milk Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027.

1. Geographically, Europe’s UHT milk market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the immense demand catered by countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and others. Additionally, the inclination towards products having longer shelf life has been a key reason for the said market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to rapid urbanization trends supplemented by growing per capita income and consumption.

2. Rapid urbanization along with a busy lifestyle and rising inclination for products having a longer shelf life supplemented by the growing culture of living in apartments without refrigeration has been a key factor for growth in areas where local hostels and co-living facilities are available. However, the demand for fresh milk outcompetes the UHT milk owing to the latter’s characteristic of losing out important macro and micronutrients.

Global UHT Milk Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The global UHT Milk Market based on type can be further segmented into Whole, Semi-Skimmed, and Skimmed. Skimmed milk UHT held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global UHT Milk Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The global UHT milk market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline retail and online retail. Offline Retail held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global UHT Milk Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The global UHT milk market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

The top 5 players in the Global UHT Milk Industry are -

1. Amcor Ltd.

2. Albea Group

3. First milk

4. Ardagh Group

5. Bemis Company, Inc.

