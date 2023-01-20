Silica Flour Market Size to Boost USD530.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR 3.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising demand of fiberglass from construction and the demand of oil-well cement from oil,gas industry are driving the market growth of Silica Flour Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INADIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Silica Flour Market size is forecast to reach US$530.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Silica flour is manufactured by grinding silica sand containing high silica content to minuscule particle size.Minute-sized particles of silica flour make it suitable for applications including sodium silicate, fiberglass, reinforcing filler, and additives. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silica Flour Market highlights the following areas -

Segmental Analysis:

1. Quartz segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Quartz silica, often called quartz sand, white sand, industrial sand, and silica sand includes sand with high silicon dioxide (SiO2) content. It is a hard, crystalline mineral that consists of silicon and oxygen atoms. Quartz is the most common form of crystalline silica and is the second most common mineral on the earth’s surface. It is found in almost every type of rock i.e., igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary.

2. Asia Pacific had accounted for the largest share of 42% in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% for the Silica Flour Market during the forecast period 2022-2027, followed by North America and Europe. APAC holds the dominance in the market particularly due to emerging economies like China and India. The increasing number of new housing units, increase in population, and significant investments in the construction sectors are driving the demand for Silica Flour Market in the region.

3. Personal care and cosmetic segment accounted for approximately 18% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Silica flour is a mineral that has continued to grow in popularity for use in cosmetics and personal care products.Therefore, the development of the personal care and cosmetic industry drives the market growth of silica flour.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silica Flour Industry are -

1. International Silica Industries Company Plc.

2. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

3. Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

4. AGSCO Corporation

5. Evonik

