Food Contact Paper & Board Market Size to Boost US$ 92.5 billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5% - IndustryARC

Food and beverage paper packaging is expected to drive the growth of the Food Contact Paper and Board Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food Contact Paper & Board Market size is forecast to reach US$ 92.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Food contact paper and board can be categorized into a wide range of product types which include kraft paper, greaseproof paper, parchment paper, label paper, solid bleached sulfate paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, non-blending chipboard, folding boxboard, white lined chipboard, and other similar types. According to recent insights published on Interpack in 2020, the global packaging sector is expected to grow by an annual rate of 3.5% within the next four years. An increase in demand for paper packaging from food and beverage industries along with stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastics acts as the major driver for the market. On the other hand, the availability of substitutes is likely to obstruct the market and hinder its growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Contact Paper & Board Market highlights the following areas -

1. White lined chipboard held a significant share in the Food Contact Paper and Board market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, durability, and operational efficiency made it stand out in comparison to other product types in the market.

2. Paper and paper boards are made from a natural renewable resource, are biodegradable and easily recyclable in nature, and are quite versatile in terms of capabilities, design, and printing quality in comparison to plastics, wood, and other types of materials. All of these properties make them ideal for use in the packaging of food products.

3. North America dominated the Food Contact Paper and Board Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for paper and board from the food sector of the region. For instance, in October 2021, Nestle invested around US$ 550 million in the development of a new food processing facility in Ohio, U.S. The new facility is expected to increase the company’s production capacity and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Segmental Analysis:

1. white lined chipboard segment held a significant share in the Food Contact Paper and Board in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other product types. For instance, white lined chipboard is much thinner, consumes less space, and can be easily shaped and formed in comparison to coated unbleached kraft paperboard, folding boxboard, and other product types.

2. North America held the largest share in the Food Contact Paper and Board Market in 2021 up to 35%. The consumption of paper and board is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the food sector. For instance, in September 2021, Tyson Foods invested US$ 300 million to build a 325,000 square foot food manufacturing facility in Virginia, U.S. The facility is expected to be completed in 2023.

3. Moreover, boxboard or paperboard cartons are designed with high quality and sturdy materials, which makes them capable to withstand any form of abrasion or pressure. Thus it provides better protection of the food products and ensures convenient and safe delivery of food products from one destination to another.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Contact Paper & Board Industry are -

1. Mondi Group

2. Westrock Company

3. Georgia-Pacific LLC

4. Twin River Paper Company

5. Nippon Paper Group

