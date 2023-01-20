Zinc Chloride Market to Reach US$218.7 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing demand for chemical synthesis in various industries and its excellent properties as an electrolyte, the demand for the Zinc Chloride Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Zinc Chloride Market size is forecast to reach US$218.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% within 2022-2027. Zinc chloride is a white, odorless, granular chemical compound that is used in a variety of chemical synthesis processes.The increasing demand for chemical synthesis in various industries and its excellent properties as an electrolyte, moisture absorbent, and flux, are propelling the demand for the Zinc Chloride Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Zinc-Chloride-Market-Research-511618

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Zinc Chloride Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region will dominate the Zinc Chloride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027. This is primarily because of the growing demand for the textile industry and the chemical industry in the region where zinc chloride is extensively used.

2. The inclining demand for the agriculture sector as well as the medical sector proves to be great driver for the growth of the Zinc Chloride Market within the forecast period.

3. Furthermore, zinc chloride is used in an excellent electrolyte, metallurgical flux, moisture absorbent, wood preservative, dehydrating agent, catalyst, and so on. Thus, its wide range of properties is also propelling the demand for the Zinc Chloride Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511618

Segmental Analysis:

1. Dry cell batteries held the largest share with 21.3% in the Zinc Chloride Market in 2021. Zinc chloride dry cell batteries comprise of stable thin operators, improved seals, and zinc chloride as the electrolyte instead of ammonium chloride as zinc chloride yields substantially improved performance on heavy-drain applications and also has less leakage. s such, new developments, and various advantages of zinc chloride in dry cell batteries, are propelling the growth of the segment in the market.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share with 37.7% in the Zinc Chloride Market in 2021. The key industry propelling the use of zinc chloride in the region is the textile industry, where zinc chloride is used as a fabric refresher and is used as a preservative for dying textiles. Thus, the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the Zinc Chloride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. The chemical sector held the largest share with 28.5% in the Zinc Chloride Market in 2021. Zinc chloride is used in a variety of chemical applications such as a catalyst and reactant for both inorganic and organic chemical synthesis. It is also used in metallurgical fluxes for hot-dip galvanizing, tinning, and soldering, as well as an electrolyte.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Zinc Chloride Industry are -

1. Zaclon LLC

2. American Elements

3. TIB Chemicals AG

4. Flaurea Chemicals

5. Apex Chemical Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Zinc Chloride Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511618

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Zinc Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Zinc-Chemicals-Market-Research-500066

B. Fuel Cell Humidifier Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19845/fuel-cell-humidifier-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062