Geographic Information System Market to Hit $10.21 Billion by 2026

The global Geographic Information System Market is growing steadily driven by increasing demand from the location-based services market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Geographic Information System Market is estimated to reach $10.21 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 16.5% from 2021 to 2026. As an emerging trend of technology, the field of GIS (Geographic Information System) is steadily expanding. The global Geographic Information System Market is growing steadily driven by increasing demand from the location-based services market Since the U.S region is making huge investments in the use of GIS technology in various industries such as natural resources, utilities & other sectors. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Geographic Information System Market highlights the following areas –

• Rise in adoption of Geographic Information System tools owing to their wide range of applications like monitoring of real-time geographical data, traffic congestions, spatial analytics and others are driving the growth of the market.

• The cloud deployment is dominating the market as the data integration can be done efficiently in the cloud with less complexity along with upsurge in use of cloud networks globally.

• The real-time geographical data used by devices for instance smartphones, vehicle sensors, imaging sensors on drones are majorly extracted from the Geographic Information System solutions.

Segmental Analysis:

By Deployment Type:

By Deployment Geospatial Information System Market is segmented as Cloud and On-Premises. The Cloud-based deployment is witnessing significant growth in the market. The Web GIS is widely being adopted and used as it is significantly easier to use, deploy and integrate than on-premises GIS.

By End-Use Industry:

Geographic Information System offers the following positive business outcomes such as customer analytics and loyalty marketing, capacity and pricing optimization and predictive maintenance analytics in the transportation sector. Travel and transportation organizations face capacity restraints thus a sharp focus on pricing and ability optimization is crucial.

By Geography:

The Global Geographic Information System Market is dominated by APAC with a market share of over 35% in 2020. The growth in use of geospatial analytics, growth in internet penetration, rise in the developing industrial sectors and growth in infrastructural developments are boosting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Geographic Information System Industry are -

1. Institute (ESRI)

2. Google

3. Microsoft

4. Super map Software Co. Ltd

5. Hexagon

