Hydrate Inhibitors Market worth $320.9 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

high demand of natural gas in power sector, and increase in steel production output and petroleum gas are driving the growth of Hydrate Inhibitors Market .

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hydrate Inhibitors Market size is estimated to reach US$320.9 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2027. Hydrate inhibitors are chemical substances which are used to control hydrate formation during natural gas production process at oil & gas refineries. The hydrate inhibitors consist of two main types namely thermodynamics inhibitors which includes methanol, ethylene glycol and monoethylene glycol, while other is low dosage inhibitors.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Hydrate-Inhibitors-Market-Research-511423

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hydrate Inhibitors Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the hydrate inhibitors industry as the region consists of major economies like US and Canada which are one of the largest producers of natural gas.

2. Low dose hydrate inhibitor, substantially reduce chemical consumption, are environmentally friendly and they are suitable for challenging production conditions such as deep-water pipelines and subsea tie backs.

3. Growing demand of natural gas for applications like to heat buildings, to operate refrigeration & cooling equipment, to cook and to provide outdoor lighting, will increase production output of natural gas, resulting in more usage of hydrate inhibitors.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511423

Segmental Analysis:

1. Thermodynamics inhibitors held a significant share hydrate inhibitors market in 2021, with a share of over 36.5%. Thermodynamic inhibitors like methanol and ethylene glycol are commonly used hydrate inhibitors as they are non-corrosive, non-reactive with any constituent of gas and can lower the freezing point of water-based liquid and increase its boiling point.The increase in production output of natural gas on account of economy development and growing demand from end users, has positively impacted the usage of hydrate inhibitors.

2. North America held the largest share in hydrate inhibitors market in 2021, with a share of approximately 45%. The region has major economies like United States and Canada which are one of the major producers of natural gases like methane which is considered as important source of energy in these countries. The increasing in demand for clean source of fuel has led to increase in production consumption of natural gas.

3. Glycol held a significant share in hydrate inhibitors market in 2021, with a share of over 27%. The glycol present in the gas stream prevents hydrate forming conditions by absorbing the free water in the system. Hence, glycols like ethylene glycol are most commonly used hydrate inhibitors due to their rich chemical properties. The growing consumption of natural gas has led to increase in its production output.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hydrate Inhibitors Industry are -

1. Ecolab Inc.

2. Evonik Industries AG

3. Baker Hughes

4. Huntsman International LLC

5. Finoric LLC

Click on the following link to buy the Hydrate Inhibitors Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511423

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Low-Dosage-Hydrate-Inhibitors-Market-Research-508119

B. Hydrazine Hydrate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17760/hydrazine-hydrate-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062