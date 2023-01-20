Vat Dyes Market to Reach US$14.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Vat Dyes Market size is forecast to reach US$14.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

The Vat Dyes Market size is forecast to reach US$14.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Globally, the Vat Dyes are utilized in the textile industry for dyeing purposes. The increasing growth of the textile industry is driving the Vat Dyes Market growth. Vat Dyes such as indigo and the anthraquinone derivatives are used on cellulosic fibers such as cotton, leather, and others and requires a reducing agent such as sodium dithionite to solubilize them for utilization. The all-round fastness characteristic of Vat Dyes , including light, perspiration, washing, and chlorine fastness, is driving the demand of the market. The growing fashion industry is an important factor that is anticipated to augment the Vat Dyes Market. Additionally, the rise in the usage of natural paint fibers such as hemp, jute, cotton, and other cellulosic fibers is also estimated to drive the Vat Dyes Market growth in the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vat Dyes Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the Vat Dyes Market owing to the rising growth of the textile industry. For instance, according to the Invest India, the textiles and garments industry is expected to reach US$190 billion by 2025-26 from US$103.4 billion in 2020-21.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Vat Dyes in the textile industry for dyeing fabrics, has driven the growth of the Vat Dyes Market.

3. The increasing demand for Vat Dyes in the fashion industry, due to its usage in the production of colourful garments, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Vat Dyes Market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the waste generated from Vat Dyes’ production can hinder the growth of the Vat Dyes Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Vat Dyes Market Segment Analysis – By Methods : The dip dyeing process is primarily adopted for dyeing cotton fabrics with Vat Dyes , and depending on the processing volume, machine is used for dyeing purpose such as cheese dyeing machine or a beam dyeing machine. The increasing requirement of cotton fabric as a priority, necessitates the need to adapt to the liquid flow dyeing machines for dip dyeing method for the high quality of cotton knitted fabrics.

2. Vat Dyes Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The cotton segment held the largest share in the Vat Dyes Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. The textile industry uses Vat Dyes for dyeing purpose of cotton fabrics. They are applicable for dyeing of cotton yarns that are used in denim manufacturing, wherein high wash and boil fastness is required. Cotton is an important fibre for clothing therefore, its utilization and production in the textile industry is high. The increasing growth of cotton production for textile industry is driving the Vat Dyes Market growth.

3. Vat Dyes Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region dominated the Vat Dyes Market with a share of more than 41% in the year 2021. APAC region is one of the leading Vat Dyes manufacturers globally, with China and India being the key consumers and suppliers of Vat Dyes . Vat Dyes such as carbazol derivatives, indigo derivatives, anthraquinone derivatives, thio-indigo dyes, and other products are used in textile and fashion industries for dyeing application. Moreover, the rising growth and increasing investments in the textile industry, has uplifted the development of the Vat Dyes Market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vat Dyes Market industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Clariant International

3. CPS Color

4. DowDuPont

5. Flint

