Eye Tracking Market: North America to Lead the Growth

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Detect the physiology of the patient’s eye movement, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the Eye Tracking Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eye tracking products are witnessing significant adoption from augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. The global revenues for AR and VR are set to increase by 100% in the next five years. The Eye Tracking Market is forecast to reach $2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28% by 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16197

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Eye Tracking Market highlights the following areas –

• The Eye Tracking Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. The steady growth of the market can be attributed to increasing demand for point of gaze-based interaction by industries.

• According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one out of 25 adults (which is summed up to be 11.2 million persons) experiences serious mental illnesses, which is anticipated to drive the market, as eye tracking techniques are used for identification of biometrics and diagnosis of a number of mental disorders.

• North America has the largest market for eye tracking, accounting for a share of 28%. This rapid growth can be attributed to increasing instances of severe mental disorders in the U.S. and Canada, which is further increasing demand for eye tracking as this method is used for diagnosis of severe mental disorders.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type of Eye Tracking:

Remote eye tracking, commonly known as screen-based eye tracking, is one of the most appropriate methods for measuring point of gaze. The technique widely serves the purpose of point of gaze-based interactions in a number of industries such as healthcare, transportation, communication, and others.

By Industry:

The ever-increasing popularity of eye tracking techniques is attributed to technological advancements via artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality. In the healthcare industry, virtual reality coupled with eye tracking is increasingly being used to track body movement, which is driving growth of the Eye Tracking Market.

By Geography:

North America is the largest market for eye tracking, and accounted for a market share of 28% in the year 2018. Rising innovations and technological advancements in the U.S. automotive industry has increased opportunities for eye tracking systems in this region. According to OICA, in 2017, total car production in the U.S. was 2.79 million.

Click on the following link to buy the Eye Tracking Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16197

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Eye Tracking Industry are -

1. Eyetracking Inc.

2. LC Technologies Inc.

3. AdHawk Microsystems Inc.

4. Tobii AB

5. RightEye LLC. Partnerships

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16197/eye-tracking-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062