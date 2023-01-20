Personal Cloud Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Personal Cloud Market size is forecast to surpass $177 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR 17.8% during 2020-2025 owing to the increasing number of smartphone users globally with growing penetration of 4G subscribers. Apart from this, the significant rise in enterprises opting for indirect personal cloud services due to its less go-to-market time, higher profit margins and so on. This is set to assist the market growth especially in the small and medium business end users during the forecast period 2020-2025. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Small and medium business market vertical for personal cloud to witness prominent growth rate during 2020-2025, owing to the low cost, ease of scalability and elimination of the need for big IT team.

2. Increase penetration of mobile workers in SME along with adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) scheme to reduce the IT infrastructure cost also set to drive the personal cloud market

3. Explosive growth of smartphones and connected devices to create a significant surge for personal cloud services for OTG data storage featuring anytime and anywhere access to the data across multiple platforms

Segmental Analysis:

1. Small and medium business users for personal cloud segment, particularly for NAS Device cloud and service device cloud is set to witness significant growth of CAGR 19% during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to shift to personal cloud for file storage due to its cost effectiveness as compared to onsite storage servers, thereby eliminating the need for IT staff.

2. North America dominated the personal cloud market acquiring a share of around 35% in 2018 owing to the large base for customers with on-the-go storage needs coupled by the higher purchasing power towards new technology based products.

3. APAC personal cloud market is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during 2020-2025 owing to the growing tech savvy customer base in this region. Apart from this adoption of 5G in this region from 2020 is set to open up new opportunities for personal cloud market as high speed data transmission and on-the-go data access is set to lower the data loading time thereby attracting more customer attention.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Personal Cloud industry are -

1. Apple, Inc.

2. Amazon Web Services

3. Google, Inc.

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Dropbox, Inc.

