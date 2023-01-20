Clamshell Packaging Market to Reach US$11.4 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Clamshell Packaging Market size is estimated to reach US$11.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.4% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clamshell Packaging Market size is estimated to reach US$11.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.4% from 2022 to 2027. The clamshell packaging is a two joined pieces of the packaging material which surrounds the product. It uses various material types such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyester, cellulose fibers, PET, and others. The clamshell packaging offers safety, product quality, transparency, and security, thereby has major application in food industry, cosmetics, electronics, and other end-use sectors. The high demand of clamshell packaging for various food items such as frozen food, bakery, ready-to-eat, and others is driving the Clamshell Packaging Market. Furthermore, the recyclability and reusability of the paperboard or thermoformed clamshell packaging in various end-use industries will offer major growth in the global clamshell packaging industry during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Clamshell Packaging Market market highlights the following areas -

1. The Clamshell Packaging Market size will increase owing to its high demand in packaged food, electronics, cosmetics, pharmaceutical items, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global clamshell packaging industry due to trending packaged food culture, growing clamshell packaging production base, and high demand across various end-use industries.

3. The plastic material holds a major share in the Clamshell Packaging Market owing to growing application in food, cosmetics, medical, and other sectors.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Clamshell Packaging Market Segment Analysis – By Material : The use of plastics such as PET, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and others is growing in the clamshell packaging owing to features such as durability, safety, light-weight, and security. Furthermore, the increasing use of plastics in food packaging such as frozen food, fruits, and other items is propelling the demand of plastics in the Clamshell Packaging Market.

2. Clamshell Packaging Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The high demand of clamshell packaging in the food industry is influenced by its growing application in the packaged food items, bakery items, frozen food, and others. The clamshell packaging offers security, safety, and maintains the food quality. Moreover, the rise in inclination towards ready-to-eat food, frozen food, and others is propelling the demand of clamshell packaging in the food sector.

3. Clamshell Packaging Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The robust growth of clamshell packaging in this region is influenced by rising packaged food trends, flourishing electronics production, pharmaceutical sector growth, and others. The high demand for online food order is propelling the growth of packaged food boxes, trays, and others. Moreover, increase in consumer electronics production during the outbreak owing to work from home culture has led to major demand for the electronics clamshell packaging.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Clamshell Packaging industry are:

1. Amcor plc

2. Plastic Ingenuity

3. Metal Graphics

4. Parksons Packaging Ltd.

5. Sonoco Products Company.

