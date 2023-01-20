Data Center Rack Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Data Center Rack Market Drivers Availability and Adoption of Durable Racks

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Data Center Rack Market is analysed to reach $6.13 billion in 2025, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The significant rise in the demand for the data centers owing to the rising data traffic, 5G deployment across various regions is analysed to be the major factor boosting the market growth rate. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. APAC is analysed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing developments in the communication and adoption of advanced technologies in BFSI sector.

2. BFSI sector is analysed to hold highest market share in 2019 owing to the high deployment and management of the servers.

3. The increasing infrastructure development in the communication sector such as 5G is analysed to be the key driving factor for the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By rack type, the market is segmented into open frame and cabinet. Open frame racks are easy to install and flexible to use and hold highest share in 2019.

2. BFSI is analysed to be the hold highest market share in 2019, followed by the IT & Telecom. With the gradual shift of deploying cloud models for data storage in banks is certainly contributing to the increasing adoption of data centers.

3. APAC is analysed to be the dominant region in 2019 owing to the increasing data traffic from the economies such as China and India. The shifting trend towards the digitalization in India involving the projects such as Digital India, Smart cities and others is set to significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Data Center Rack industry are -

1. Eaton

2. Cisco

3. Fujitsu

4. Schneider Electric

5. IBM

