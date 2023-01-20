WAN Optimization Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth of Cellular Networks are Anticipated for The Growth of The WAN Optimization Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that WAN Optimization Market is estimated to reach $xx million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2025. Across the wide area networks the collection of techniques for increasing data transfer efficiencies is generally called WAN optimization. Wan optimization helps the organizations to save costs on the various additional hardware, software and bandwidth. The WAN optimization solutions for instance the SD WAN uses centralized control function for the purpose of securely direct traffic across WAN. The cloud based WAN solutions are cost effective owing to which most of the enterprises have taken applications out of the branch offices and consolidated them in a centralized data centers. The growing number of data centers and branch offices, increasing cloud based WAN optimization solutions and the rising need to ensure user productivity are driving the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The upsurge in data centers, Telecommunication sectors, advancement in cellular networks, cost –effective and flexibility offered by WAN optimization solution and others are driving the growth of the market.

2. Cloud based deployment of WAN optimization solutions have witnessed a significant growth of the market. SMEs are adopting the cloud based deployment owing to the cost effectiveness of WAN optimization solutions.

3. In North America, rise in demand of fast internet along with growth of telecomm and data centers have driven the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Deployment Type the market is segmented into Cloud based and On-Premises. The cloud based deployment is witnessing a significant growth of the market. The cloud based solutions are less expensive as compared to the on-premises solutions.

2. By Organization size the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises. The larger enterprises are dominating the market.

3. By Geography the WAN Optimization Market is dominated by North America with a market share xx% in 2019. North America is dominating the market owing to the wide use of cloud based applications, presence of telecommunication and data centers and growing technological advancements in the telecommunication sector.

4. According to UNCTAD, there are 4,422 colocation data centres among which 80% are present in the developed countries and 40% are accounted in United States. The digital economy of United States contributed to 6.9% of GDP in narrow definition and 21.6% of GDP in broad definition in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the WAN Optimization industry are -

1. Riverbed Technology

2. Allot Communication Ltd.

3. Silver Peak System INC

4. Citrix Systems, INC.

5. Array Networks, INC.

