The 3-1 win by Mexico at the North American Summit

Mexico Energy Intelligence™ - Report 956 (title page) George Baker was a speaker on the energy panel at the 2022 DC meeting of the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce

President López Obrador out-maneuvered his U.S. and Canadian counterparts, trading the promise of cooperation for keeping biotech and energy off the agenda.

Mexico needs exporters & investors to provide energy for better lives & national development: more calories on the dinner table, kWh-hours in the home & workplace, and BTUs of fossil fuel in the tank” — George Baler