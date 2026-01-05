Houston's Baker energy consultancy announces a workshop by its artist-in-residence Mary Baker

Three street scenes in Mexico City (Acrylic) "Ginger" (2025) (Watercolor) Claire's cat (2022) (Watercolor)

Mary Baker, artist-in-residence at Baker & Associates. Energy Consultants, will lead a workshop demonstrating her watercolor painting techniques

Participants will learn watercolor techniques, washes, for example, using which many of them would have no prior experience. They will be challenged and pleased by the results” — Mary Baker

THE CITY OF WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The firm announces that its artist-in-residence, Mary Baker, celebrated for her watercolor and acrylic paintings, will lead a workshop demonstrating the techniques she used in her recent pet portraits. During Covid, over 14 months she planned, sketched, and painted in acrylics a 15-foot mural of three street scenes in the colonial neighborhood of Coyoacán in Mexico City.Information on her workshop is posted in the program catalog (p. 21) , available online. "Participants will learn techniques, washes, for example, using which many of them would have no prior experience," she said. "They will be challenged and pleased by the results," she adds.

