Microsoft awards innovative Black Tech Firm Dillon Digitals with $500k in Seed Funding

Today, Dillon Digitals is creating an analytics platform called Oceanview that uses artificial intelligence to help businesses make informed decisions using.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dillon Digitals, a minority-owned tech startup in Atlanta, Georgia, has received $500k in seed funding from Microsoft as part of its Racial Equity Initiative. The startup is a new software company focused on building business applications with artificial intelligence to help people to better understand the world. Through Microsoft’s commitment to investing in Black entrepreneurs through the Black Partner Growth initiative, Dillon Digitals was able to secure its first seed investment to fund upcoming projects. The founder of Dillon Digitals, Dillon Moses, is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and tech founder hailing from Atlanta, Georgia.

“One of the biggest challenges minority tech entrepreneurs are facing right now is being able to secure more investors for funding,” stated Dillon Moses, founder of Dillon Digitals. “I’ve come to realize is that there is simply not enough representation in terms of venture capital for minority tech entrepreneurs like myself, but with the help of Microsoft, we’ve been able to grow our product offerings and increase staff. A seed investment of this size is an incredible achievement for our startup and will give us the funding we need to complete current projects we are working on as we strive to improve the business intelligence industry.”

One of the projects funded by the Microsoft seed investment includes the development of a software product called Oceanview. Manually connecting the dots between their business data, industry, and economy while coming up with actionable insights is a daunting task. With Dillon Digitals’ new software, ‘Oceanview,’ users to mitigate that process entirely and allows companies to access a complete snapshot of business operations and complete various tasks from one platform. The software enables our customers to have actionable insights in the palm of their hands with artificial intelligence and business intelligence in one straightforward solution. The cloud-based solution offers the utmost flexibility and scalability possible for business owners looking to manage their data. As modern technology often changes and grows, this software has been designed to change and grow instantaneously, as well.

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2012, Dillon Digitals is an IT company that aims to provide solutions, not features. The minority-owned startup has grown into an established industry leader in areas such as data strategy, Business Intelligence development, analytics, and enterprise architecture. It has become well-known in the industry for helping brands and agencies (for profits and NGOs) get ahead in the digital world. By placing a focus on simplicity, Dillon Digitals is striving to make life easier for its customers. Its online web portal provides administrators of enterprise analytics with extensive deployment support. Dillon Digitals delivers the tools that can scale at any growth. All customer data is stored on secure servers, simplifying users’ Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) compliance. The company has completed over 1,500 projects so far and has become the most trusted choice for businesses looking to go digital in the cloud.

For more information about Dillon Digitals, go to www.dillondigitals.com.