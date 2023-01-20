IPT Well Solutions’ Recent Trial Finds Cost Effective, Green Hydraulic Fracturing Alternative
IPT Well Solutions discovered the benefits of the acid alternative didn't stop at reducing the environmental footprint, it also found significant operational cost reductions.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraulic fracturing, or "fracing," is a technique used in the oil and gas industry to extract resources from the ground. It involves injecting a mixture of water, sand, and chemicals into a well to create fractures in the rock and release oil and gas. While it is a useful tool for accessing energy resources, it also has the potential to impact the environment if not properly regulated and controlled. That's why companies like IPT Well Solutions are constantly looking for ways to make the process safer and more environmentally friendly.
Recently, IPT Well Solutions conducted a trial of a new, environmentally friendly acid during frac operations for GMT Exploration in the DJ basin. The trial took place on a 2.5 mile lateral well aimed to improve efficiency, lessen any environmental impact, and reduce costs. The use of this acid in this trial can be safely applied during select stages closer to the perforations.
The trial compared the acid alternative to the standard hydrochloric acid that is typically used in frac operations. The team used the standard acid for 20 stages, then switched to the new acid alternative for 23 stages, and finally went back to the standard acid for the remaining 17 stages. While there were some initial difficulties with accurately applying the acid alternative, the trial showed that it reduced stage pump time and had no negative effects on treatment performance. It also led to fewer pad requirements, as it doesn't need to be removed from the surface at the start of frac operations.
IPT Well Solutions discovered the benefits of the acid alternative didn't stop at reducing the environmental footprint, it also found significant operational cost reductions. As a result of this success, GMT Exploration plans to continue using this product in the future with the help of IPT Well Solutions stimulation experts. The IPT Team is dedicated to finding industry solutions that improve efficiency, cut costs, and have a positive impact on the environment.
The success of this trial is an encouraging sign that companies like IPT Well Solutions are making real progress in finding ways to reduce the environmental impact of hydraulic fracturing operations while still being able to access the energy resources that are so important to our modern way of life. It also highlights the potential for acid alternatives to be used more widely in the industry, as a way to reduce costs and the environmental impact while maintaining high levels of completion efficiency. The results of this trial were presented at the SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technical Conference as part of SPE 204153, and are already being replicated in several US basins. Both GMT Exploration and IPT Well Solutions hope to see this trend continue, as the use of acid alternatives becomes more widespread in the industry.
If you want to learn more about this acid alternative and the safety measures that are in place to minimize any negative impacts on the environment, consider reaching out to companies like IPT Well Solutions. They are always available to answer questions and share more about their commitment to safety and responsibility in their operations.
