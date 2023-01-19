Laredo Sector Border Patrol closes stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South station in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies closed a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, collaborated with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Webb County Constables from Precinct 2 to close a stash house in central Laredo. A total of 38 individuals were apprehended.

All of the individuals were transported to the Laredo South station where record checks revealed they were illegally present in the U.S. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

-CBP-