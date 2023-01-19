Province buys permanent shelter space in Cranbrook

CANADA, January 19 - People experiencing or at risk of homelessness will soon have a new permanent shelter to rely on as the Province, through BC Housing, has bought a property in Cranbrook.

“This purchase ensures vulnerable members of the Cranbrook community have access to safe and secure shelter spaces with supports, year round,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our government will continue to take decisive action through our Permanent Housing Plan to ensure people experiencing homelessness receive the housing and supports they need, when and where they need them.”

Located at 209 16th Ave. N., the two-lot property consists of a former fitness facility and a large parking lot. Renovations to convert the former fitness facility into a 40-bed shelter are expected to be completed in late 2023, at which point guests staying in the community’s temporary Travelodge shelter will transition to the new space. The Travelodge shelter will then close.

Community Connections of Southeast BC (CCSBC), an experienced non-profit operator, will operate the new shelter. Staff will be on site around the clock to provide guests with support services. CCSBC also operates the temporary Travelodge shelter and already leases half of the former fitness facility for office and program space, which will not be affected by the renovations.

“Community Connections is grateful and excited that this project is going ahead,” said Nancy Reid, executive director, CCSBC. “The community has been looking for signs of progress towards a permanent shelter and this brings us closer to seeing that happen. This is an important step in developing a continuum of housing in Cranbrook.”

Quick Facts:

The purchase is part of the Province’s permanent housing plan.

Budget 2022 commits $264 million over three years to fund the plan and ensure approximately 3,000 people who were temporarily housed during the COVID-19 pandemic do not return to homelessness.

Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 550 homes in the Kootenay region.

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $4.4 million for the purchase and renovation of the property, and will provide an additional $1.6 million in annual operating funding.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/