Governor McKee Names Marc Crisafulli as Chair of the I-195 Commission

RHODE ISLAND, January 19 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today named Marc Crisafulli as Chair of the I-195 Commission.

"Marc Crisafulli understands economic development and has been a leader in Rhode Island's business community for decades," said Governor McKee. "I'm pleased to appoint him Chair of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission and have the opportunity to leverage his extensive expertise to benefit our state and grow this important economic development resource."

"I appreciate the opportunity to serve as Chair of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission and I am excited for the challenges ahead," said Crisafulli. "The pace and quality of the development has been impressive in recent years and I look forward to continuing to build on this success, working closely with all stakeholders, so that the District continues to be a catalyst for investment in Rhode Island."

Marc Crisafulli recently retired as president of Bally's and previously was a senior executive and general counsel for GTECH Corporation, now IGT. He also served as managing partner of Hinckley, Allen & Snyder. Crisafulli has served on the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission since 2019. Crisafulli received a BA from Boston University in economics and political science, and a JD from Georgetown University School of Law. He is also on the Board of Directors of Priority Technology Holdings and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Looking ahead, the next few years will be pivotal for the I-195 Redevelopment District. Five projects have now been completed, with three more to begin construction in 2023, including a new lab building anchored by the Rhode Island State Health Lab. In the aggregate, these three new projects represent an investment of $268 million and will contain 500,000 square feet of floor area.

