Trenton Man Charged in Connection to House Fire

TRENTON – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents fire investigators into a residential fire in Trenton has resulted in an arrest.

On January 18th, TBI agents and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire in the 100 block of Halliburton Street that resulted in the injury of a firefighter during fire suppression activities.  During the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set.  The investigation further revealed that Wally K. Owens was the person responsible for setting the fire.

Today, Owens (DOB: 8/8/64) was taken into custody on a count of Aggravated Arson and booked into the Gibson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

