Shaftsbury Barracks/Excessive Speed/Attempting to Elude/Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3000343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 1/19/23 at approximately 1340 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: Excessive speed, Attempting to elude, and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Dejioun P. Harden
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks was conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off in the town of Shaftsbury. The Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 97 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Dejioun Harden, 26, from Rutland, VT was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $627.00 and was released with a citation to answer the charge of excessive speed, attempting to elude, and Criminal DLS at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/13/23 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE