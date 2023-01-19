Shaftsbury Barracks/Excessive Speed/Attempting to Elude/Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 1/19/23 at approximately 1340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Excessive speed, Attempting to elude, and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Dejioun P. Harden

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks was conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off in the town of Shaftsbury. The Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 97 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Dejioun Harden, 26, from Rutland, VT was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $627.00 and was released with a citation to answer the charge of excessive speed, attempting to elude, and Criminal DLS at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/13/23 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE