Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,511 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/Excessive Speed/Attempting to Elude/Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 1/19/23 at approximately 1340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Excessive speed, Attempting to elude, and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Dejioun P. Harden                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks was conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off in the town of Shaftsbury. The Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 97 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Dejioun Harden, 26, from Rutland, VT was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $627.00 and was released with a citation to answer the charge of excessive speed, attempting to elude, and Criminal DLS at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/13/23 at 0815 hours           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/Excessive Speed/Attempting to Elude/Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.