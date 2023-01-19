Job Announcement - Solicitor General

Position No: 125-589

Salary Range: Commensurate with Experience

Closing Date: February 2, 2023

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Claire Ness, Chief Deputy Attorney General

Summary of Work

The Solicitor General oversees civil and criminal appeals involving the State and advises the Attorney General and Chief Deputy Attorney General on whether the State should appeal a case to the North Dakota Supreme Court, United States Supreme Court, or the Eight Circuit Court of Appeal. The Solicitor General also manages the Civil Litigation Division of the Attorney General’s Office. In these roles, the Solicitor General:

• Prepares or oversees the preparation of petitions, briefs, and other documents filed in courts;

• Takes a lead role in the briefing and argument of select cases, including the most sensitive and complex cases;

• Advises the office leadership on civil litigation and appellate matters;

• Is responsible for the training and supervision of civil litigation attorneys;

• Collaborates with other division directors;

• Carries out other duties as needed.

The Solicitor General must have:

• Exemplary analytical, advocacy, and communication skills;

• Excellent, proven leadership capabilities;

• Time management and organization skills;

• Collegial interpersonal skills;

• Impeccable legal ethics;

• At least 5 years of litigation experience, including experience presenting oral arguments in the North Dakota Supreme Court, the highest court of another state, the United States Courts of Appeals, or the United States Supreme Court.

• Active membership in the North Dakota bar is required within 6 months of hire.

• Experience representing government entities and expertise in constitutional law are preferred.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family, the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined contribution retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual and sick leave.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Licensed to practice law in North Dakota, or the expectation of imminent admission to the North Dakota Bar (within 6 months of hire).

2. High ethical standards; clean discipline record.

3. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

4. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

5. Excellent legal research skills; ability to effectively use Westlaw or Lexis and other research tools.

6. Interpersonal skills needed to work well with clients, colleagues, and the public.

7. The judgment, reliability, and willingness to devote the time and energy necessary to provide excellent legal services to the State of North Dakota.

8. Ability, demonstrated in previous employment experience or otherwise shown, to establish and maintain effective, harmonious working relationships with clients, colleagues, and supervisors.

9. Excellent time management and organization skills.

10. Proven ability or potential to do excellent legal work in the areas of writing, negotiation, and client advice.

11. Knowledge of state and federal government regulation and compliance and ability to translate complex regulations and findings into understandable and meaningful terms.

12. Ability to exercise independent judgment and professional discretion in the identification, management, and resolution of legal problems relevant to a governing body.

13. Experience in employment law, contract law, civil rights, and education law, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, preferred.

14. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform assistant attorney general tasks.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

• Resume

• Cover letter with a summary that clearly explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and minimum/preferred qualifications

• 3 Professional References

• College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable for the initial application process but when the top candidate is given a conditional employment offer, they are required to present official transcripts)

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: aeisenbeis@nd.gov; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.