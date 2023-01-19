Author Robert Solano Writes a Children's Book in 8 Hours Using Artificial Intelligence Programs ChatGPT and Midjourney

Author Robert Solano writes, publishes, and illustrates a children's book in less than 8 hours using artificial intelligence

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable feat of technology and creativity, author Robert Solano has written, illustrated, and published a children's book in less than 8 hours using artificial intelligence. The book, entitled " Space Explorers: An Intergalactic Adventure ," is a tale of space explorers and their journey through the galaxy.According to Solano, he used cutting-edge AI technology programs to generate the text and illustrations for the book, allowing him to complete the entire process in a fraction of the time it would have taken him to do it manually. Solano used ChatGPT to write the book, Midjourney to illustrate it, and DALL-E-2 to edit the illustrations. All three of these AI programs only recently became publicly available. The result is a beautifully illustrated and engaging story that is sure to captivate young readers."I'm thrilled to be able to share this book with children and families everywhere," Solano said. "I believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we create and publish content, and I'm excited to be at the forefront of that movement."Solano goes on to say, "It took me 8 hours and less than $100 to write, illustrate, and publish this AI-illustrated children's book. In contrast, my first human-illustrated children's book took me six months and cost over $3,000. It's clear that artificial intelligence will revolutionize the publishing industry by making it easier, faster, and cheaper for authors and illustrators to produce works."Many illustrators and artists are outraged at the prospect of an influx of AI-generated illustrations, as they feel that these programs are infringing upon their creative works and threatening their livelihoods. Solano points out that legal precedence currently protects AI models against copyright infringement claims due to the landmark 2013 case of 'Authors Guild v. Google,' in which the U.S. Second Circuit Court upheld that, “training algorithms on copyrighted data is not illegal.”As for concerns from illustrators about threatening their livelihood, Solano said, "This is a revolutionary technology, but it doesn't possess the creativity or depth of understanding of a human artist. AI tools are best used to augment the talents of human artists, not replace them. By providing new possibilities and inspirations, AI can empower artists to push their work to the next level."Robert Solano is an independent author. This is his fifth publication. His previous non-AI titles include "Alpha Couples: Build a Powerful Marriage like a Boss" and the children's book, "Zandunga: The Taino Warrior."Solano is also an officer in the United States Army where he previously worked as a program manager developing artificial intelligence applications for the Department of Defense. He currently lives in Phoenix, AZ."Space Explorers: An Intergalactic Adventure" is available for purchase on Amazon.com.For more information or for interview requests, contact Robert Solano on social media or at the website robertsolano.com/contact

