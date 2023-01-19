Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,515 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz Bill Creating Ombudsman & Task Force Addressing Disconnected Youth Passes Committee

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, which would create a new Ombudsman position within the Department of Education and a task force charged with creating a statewide strategic plan of action to reengage disconnected youth (ages 16 to 24), was passed by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee today.

 

“New Jersey saw more than 100,000 disconnected youth from school or employment in 2021. This growing and disturbing trend was exacerbated by the pandemic and today stands to leave an enduring negative economic and social impact on the state,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “Now more than ever, through the creation of an Ombudsman and task force solely focused on developing an effective strategy addressing the underlying factors to disengagement, we take a significant step forward to ensuring our youth have a fair shot at a great future.”

 

The bill, S-3080, would create an executive level position within the Department of Education who is charged with collaborating with all school districts and other state agencies including higher education, labor and workforce development, human services, children and families, corrections, and the Juvenile Justice Commission. Along with the 25-member task force, the Ombudsman would help create and implement a comprehensive statewide strategy on how to re-engage youth to educational and postsecondary opportunities. The Task Force would be required to issue its recommendations for action to the Commissioner of Education, Secretary of Higher Education, Governor, and the Legislature no later than nine months following its organization.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 10-0.

You just read:

Ruiz Bill Creating Ombudsman & Task Force Addressing Disconnected Youth Passes Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.