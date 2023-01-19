Submit Release
Pou, Scutari Legislation Creating Reproductive Rights Website Clears Health Committee

Trenton – In an effort to provide an accurate base of information on reproductive health and preventative care options, the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee approved legislation to create a state-run website on reproductive rights under the Department of Health.

 

Under the bill, sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou and Senate President Nick Scutari, the DOH would create a new Internet website with comprehensive information on reproductive health care services, which would refer to all medical, surgical, counseling, or referral services relating to the human reproductive system.

 

“When it comes to reproductive rights, basic services like reproductive care counseling, as well as preventative health care supports are not negotiable; these remain a critical part of our health care infrastructure,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “This legislation will bring much needed clarity, and provide a reliable source of information for families and individuals who need it.”

 

Under the bill, no later than 180 days after the effective date of the act, the Commissioner of Banking and Insurance, the Commissioner of Human Services, and the State Treasurer shall jointly establish a website providing comprehensive information on reproductive rights under federal and State law, as well as information concerning health benefits coverage for reproductive services.

 

The bill, S-3275, was released from committee by a vote of 5-2.

